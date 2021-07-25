SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLNW opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $324.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

