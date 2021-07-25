Shalom Meckenzie Sells 21,675 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.33 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

