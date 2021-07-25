ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $174.68 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.08.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,419,600. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

