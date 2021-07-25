Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €197.27 ($232.09).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €139.60 ($164.24) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €151.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.73. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

