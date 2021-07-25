SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Posts Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 2,223,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,307. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.