Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

