Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.80) and the highest is ($3.66). Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 231.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 358,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

