SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. Markel (NYSE:MKL) Financial Review

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

This table compares SiriusPoint and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79% Markel 22.62% 5.69% 1.63%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 2 0 0 2.00

Markel has a consensus price target of $1,118.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.00%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Markel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.73 $143.52 million N/A N/A Markel $9.74 billion 1.74 $816.03 million $26.24 46.85

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats SiriusPoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.