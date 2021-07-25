Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.58.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

