SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

