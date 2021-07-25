Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.