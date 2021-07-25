Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $94.00 at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Snap by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.