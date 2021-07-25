Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $95.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.