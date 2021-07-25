So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.74. 1,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 417,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.74 million, a P/E ratio of -749.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

