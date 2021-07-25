Societe Generale Trims Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price to €57.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of UBSFY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.