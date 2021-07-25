Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $62.27 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Several research firms have commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

