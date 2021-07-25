SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,831,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,780. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.