SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551,862 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.9% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $79,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

