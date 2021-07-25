SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK) Trading 0.2% Higher

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 2,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTK)

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

