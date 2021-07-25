SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of SWTX opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,688 in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,617,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

