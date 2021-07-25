Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.75.

LH stock opened at $283.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $285.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

