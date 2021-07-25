Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,743 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

