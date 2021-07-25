Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 389.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 4,325.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $22,592,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after buying an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,242. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

