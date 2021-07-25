Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $259.83 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.