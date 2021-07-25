Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.