SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,450

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSE. raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,522 ($19.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The stock has a market cap of £15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

