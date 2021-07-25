Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Position Raised by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of Stamps.com worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,418 shares of company stock worth $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $325.84. 217,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,847. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

