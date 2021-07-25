Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.04% of Standex International worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

