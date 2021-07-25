Starname Price Reaches $0.0490 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $29,938.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Starname

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

