State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 24,654 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.64% of Visteon worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -517.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

