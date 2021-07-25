State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 88,082 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,246,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,106,000 after buying an additional 249,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.70 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

