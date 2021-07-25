State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UGI by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

