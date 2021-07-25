State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $22.67 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

