Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Construction worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

STRL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

