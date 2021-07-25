Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of OMF opened at $61.51 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

