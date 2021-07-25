Stifel Financial Corp Has $495,000 Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166,669 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE SNP opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.