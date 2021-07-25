Stifel Financial Corp Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE TME opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.