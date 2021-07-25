Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $3,865,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $141,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $140,771,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $10,678,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

