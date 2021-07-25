Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,253 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.