Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 286,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 30,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

