Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

