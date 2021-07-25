Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

