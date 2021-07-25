Strike Trading Up 3.7% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $39.17 or 0.00113999 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $114.88 million and approximately $22.20 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00125787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00142958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,309.00 or 0.99839656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00874707 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,932,623 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

