S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £99,148.48 in Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £99,148.48 ($129,538.12).

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,642.70. S&U plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.58). The company has a current ratio of 53.12, a quick ratio of 52.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.92 million and a PE ratio of 22.37.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

