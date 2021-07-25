Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.