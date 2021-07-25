Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 5,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 565% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Superdry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $441.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.82.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

