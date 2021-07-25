Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 253,468 shares during the period. Superior Industries International comprises approximately 1.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Superior Industries International worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

SUP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 135,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,853. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.86.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.