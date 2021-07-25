Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.