SureRemit Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $24,151.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00121911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00139571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,111.24 or 1.00198071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00875893 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

