sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $178.97 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00824829 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 177,647,330 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

